Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 33,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,721. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

