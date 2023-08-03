Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE HGTY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 65,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,957. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Hagerty
In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
