Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 65,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,957. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

