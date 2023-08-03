Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 961,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

