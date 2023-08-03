Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins Sells 1,110 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.0 %

HWC stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

