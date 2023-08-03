Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

