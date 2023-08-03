Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Leidos by 159.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 924,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,554. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

