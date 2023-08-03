Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.24. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

