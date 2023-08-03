Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $28.88 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 75.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 309,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 61,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 7,348,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

