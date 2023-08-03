Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 328,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,989. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

