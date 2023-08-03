Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 125,760 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $41,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 328,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 12,700,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,004. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.