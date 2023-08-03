Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,790 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Wolfspeed worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 2,319,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,085. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

