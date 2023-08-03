Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

