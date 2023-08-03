Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.14 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLIT

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 2,252,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,236. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.