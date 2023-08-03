Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.