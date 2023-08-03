Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,193. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

