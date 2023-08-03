Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.1 %

HAS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 4,086,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,193. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $84.19.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after buying an additional 743,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.