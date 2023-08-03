Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin L. Riley acquired 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,410 shares of company stock worth $135,752 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

