HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oculis stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

