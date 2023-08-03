HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CMPX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 149,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
