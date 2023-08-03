HC Wainwright Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

