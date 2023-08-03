Head to Head Comparison: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and Rightscorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Society Pass presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 537.89%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -449.79% -133.36% -95.00% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million 2.45 -$33.79 million ($1.28) -0.38 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Society Pass.

Summary

Society Pass beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

