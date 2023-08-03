Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

