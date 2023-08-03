HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 533,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HFFG remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,792. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $293.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HF Foods Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.