HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 533,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
HF Foods Group Price Performance
Shares of HFFG remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,792. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $293.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HF Foods Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.