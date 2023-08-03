HI (HI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $382,977.25

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $382,977.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00309571 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $442,237.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

