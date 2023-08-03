Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 65,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.09.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.