Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIK stock traded down GBX 4.99 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,070.01 ($26.58). The stock had a trading volume of 158,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,192.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,805.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($15.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,164 ($27.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.70) to GBX 2,125 ($27.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.90).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.37) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,049.43). Company insiders own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

