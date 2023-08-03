Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $18.75. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 234,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $761,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

