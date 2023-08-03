Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

