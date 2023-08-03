Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The stock had a trading volume of 216,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,995. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

