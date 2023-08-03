Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,144. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.