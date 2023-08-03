Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 571,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

