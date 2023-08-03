Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 401,583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $4,066,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

