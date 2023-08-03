Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,385.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.