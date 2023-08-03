Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,901.67.

DEO traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,893. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.99.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

