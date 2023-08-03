Howland Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,710. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

