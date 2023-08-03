Howland Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,446. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

