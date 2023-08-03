Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of CMI traded down $18.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average of $237.89. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.