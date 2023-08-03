Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 101,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.