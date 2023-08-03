Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.