Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $256.73. 15,844,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,031,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $814.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

