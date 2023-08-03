Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

