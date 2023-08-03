Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 1,242,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 96.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

