Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 2.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Howmet Aerospace worth $77,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 95.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 162,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,266 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.