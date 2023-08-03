Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Cut by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE HUBB traded down $7.21 on Thursday, reaching $305.98. The company had a trading volume of 374,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.83 and its 200-day moving average is $270.85.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

