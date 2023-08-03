HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $50.01 on Thursday, reaching $503.22. The company had a trading volume of 813,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

