Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,099,682 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals accounts for about 100.0% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. owned 8.30% of Hudbay Minerals worth $114,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 375,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,514,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

