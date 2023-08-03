Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.7 %
HSON opened at $21.08 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.