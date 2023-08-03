Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.7 %

HSON opened at $21.08 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.