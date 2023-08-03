Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

HII traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.26. 581,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.96. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

