Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,593. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

