Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,307. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

